Wedbush Keeps a Hold Rating on Starbucks (SBUX)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks (SBUX) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.31, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Starbucks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $803 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $761 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lucy Lee Helm, the evp, chief partner officer of SBUX sold 18,982 shares for a total of $1,679,717.

