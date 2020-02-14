Wedbush Keeps a Hold Rating on Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on Roku (ROKU) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roku’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More on ROKU: