Wedbush Keeps a Hold Rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Hold rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.09, close to its 52-week low of $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiaverini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Chiaverini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Republic Bank, Webster Financial, and First Foundation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacwest Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.33.

Pacwest Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.95B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PACW in relation to earlier this year.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.