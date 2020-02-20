Wedbush Keeps a Hold Rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cheesecake Factory’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $48.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.18 million.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing.