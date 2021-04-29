Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turtle Beach with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Turtle Beach’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $16.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $20.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HEAR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on HEAR: