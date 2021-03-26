Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Telos (TLS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Telos (TLS) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.40, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report released today, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Telos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.44 million and GAAP net loss of $200K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.53 million and had a net profit of $2.23 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.