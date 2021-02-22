Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on SciPlay (SCPL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on SciPlay (SCPL) today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.22, close to its 52-week high of $21.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SciPlay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.42, which is a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.74 and a one-year low of $5.82. Currently, SciPlay has an average volume of 577.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.