Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Liquidia Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, implying a 391.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Liquidia Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LQDA in relation to earlier this year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

