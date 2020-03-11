Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $33.50 average price target, implying a 973.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.97 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 228.1K.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing.