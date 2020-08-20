Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, a 455.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.73 and a one-year low of $2.74. Currently, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 215.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.