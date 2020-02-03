Wedbush Keeps a Buy Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) on February 1 and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $309.51, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $340.43 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $368.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.72 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.37 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Albert Gore, a Director at AAPL bought 32,889 shares for a total of $948,848.

