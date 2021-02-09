Wedbush Initiates a Buy Rating on Playtika Holding (PLTK)

Playtika Holding (PLTK) received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Playtika Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.78, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Playtika Holding Corp is engaged in the gaming business. Some of its games include Board Kings, House of Fun, Poker Heat, Slotomania, and Bingo Blitz.