Wedbush Initiates a Buy Rating on Immunic (IMUX)

Immunic (IMUX) received a Buy rating and a $72.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $61.60 average price target, implying a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.39 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 485.9K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.