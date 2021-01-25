Wedbush Initiates a Buy Rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) received a Buy rating and an $85.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Seth Basham today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.12, close to its 52-week high of $68.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Basham covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumber Liquidators, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $67.46 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $57.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Edward Stack, the Chairman & CEO of DKS sold 31,120 shares for a total of $2,082,239.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.