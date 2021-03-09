Wedbush Downgrades Graybug Vision (GRAY) to Hold

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos downgraded Graybug Vision (GRAY) to Hold today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graybug Vision is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.60, which is a 78.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.