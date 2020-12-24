Wedbush Believes Zix (ZIXI) Still Has Room to Grow

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Zix (ZIXI) on December 20 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.87, close to its 52-week high of $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.29 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Zix has an average volume of 593.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.