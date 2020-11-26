Wedbush Believes Xoma (XOMA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.66, close to its 52-week high of $34.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xoma with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $557K and GAAP net loss of $1.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.86 million and had a net profit of $3.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.