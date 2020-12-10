Wedbush Believes Uber Technologies (UBER) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 29, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.79, close to its 52-week high of $54.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.40, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Uber Technologies’ market cap is currently $96.76B and has a P/E ratio of -40.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

