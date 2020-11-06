Wedbush Believes Turtle Beach (HEAR) Still Has Room to Grow

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.73, close to its 52-week high of $22.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Turtle Beach’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.68 million and net profit of $8.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.37 million.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.