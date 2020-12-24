Wedbush Believes Telos (TLS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 20, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Telos (TLS), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.33, close to its 52-week high of $30.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.36, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLS in relation to earlier this year.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.