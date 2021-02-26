Wedbush Believes Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Won’t Stop Here

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.45, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.38, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.00 and a one-year low of $27.46. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 498.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.