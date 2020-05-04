Wedbush Believes Logitech (LOGI) Still Has Room to Grow

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Logitech (LOGI) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.70, close to its 52-week high of $48.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logitech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.87.

Logitech’s market cap is currently $7.81B and has a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.57.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

