Wedbush Believes Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 8, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $24.50 average price target, implying a 106.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 million and GAAP net loss of $21.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KALA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More on KALA: