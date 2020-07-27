Wedbush Believes Immunic (IMUX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65, close to its 52-week high of $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.25, a 196.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.43 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 341.5K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.