Wedbush Believes Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $369.64, close to its 52-week high of $387.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $373.82, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.