Wedbush Believes Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Won’t Stop Here

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.47, close to its 52-week high of $47.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $43.00 average price target.

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $896.5M and has a P/E ratio of -181.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHUY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Saed Mohseni, a Director at CHUY sold 7,250 shares for a total of $312,040.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.