Wedbush Believes Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 20, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $37.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.72, close to its 52-week high of $37.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Dine Brands Global.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.90, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.03 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.