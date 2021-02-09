Wedbush Believes Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.34, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Dine Brands Global.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.60, implying a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $835.6M and has a P/E ratio of -94.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.14.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.