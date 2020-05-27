Wedbush Believes Cerence (CRNC) Still Has Room to Grow

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Cerence (CRNC) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.50, close to its 52-week high of $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerence is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Cerence’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.5 million and net profit of $12.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.3 million and had a net profit of $454K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRNC in relation to earlier this year.

Cerence, Inc. builds automotive cognitive assistance solutions to power natural and intuitive interactions between automobiles, drivers and passengers, and the broader digital world. It also engages in the sale of software licenses and cloud-connected services. The company was founded on February 14, 2019 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.