Wedbush Believes Amazon (AMZN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3371.81, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4118.69, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $2256.38. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 3.41M.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

