Wedbush Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2750.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2328.12, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2447.78 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1160.6B and has a P/E ratio of 104.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.59.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

