Wedbush Believes Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Won’t Stop Here

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) today and set a price target of $2150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1818.94, close to its 52-week high of $1932.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Corsair Gaming, Unity Software, and Glu Mobile.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1995.04, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, MoffettNathanson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1932.08 and a one-year low of $1008.87. Currently, Alphabet Class A has an average volume of 1.72M.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

