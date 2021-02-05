Wedbush Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Won’t Stop Here

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.68, close to its 52-week high of $95.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.21, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.87 and a one-year low of $50.51. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 6.58M.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.