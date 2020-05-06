Wedbush Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.53, close to its 52-week high of $69.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.11, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.63 and a one-year low of $41.85. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 9.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

