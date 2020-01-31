WEC Energy Group (WEC) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on WEC Energy Group (WEC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.61, close to its 52-week high of $100.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 75.6% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and Pattern Energy.

WEC Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $93.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.87 and a one-year low of $71.72. Currently, WEC Energy Group has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.