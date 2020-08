WEC Energy Group (WEC) Gets a Sell Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on WEC Energy Group (WEC), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.91.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 61.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

WEC Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.50.

The company has a one-year high of $109.53 and a one-year low of $68.01. Currently, WEC Energy Group has an average volume of 1.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEC in relation to earlier this year.

