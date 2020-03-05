Webster Financial (WBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Webster Financial (WBS) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.99, close to its 52-week low of $36.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Webster Financial with a $48.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.71 and a one-year low of $36.07. Currently, Webster Financial has an average volume of 549.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WBS in relation to earlier this year.

Webster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Webster Bank NA. It engages in providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. It offers equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and asset-based lending services.