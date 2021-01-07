Webster Financial (WBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Webster Financial (WBS), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Webster Financial with a $46.43 average price target, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

Webster Financial’s market cap is currently $3.8B and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

Webster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Webster Bank NA. It engages in providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. It offers equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and asset-based lending services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank and Community Banking, The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions for healthcare. The Community Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. It is comprised of personal banking and business banking supported by a distribution network consisting of banking centers and ATMs, a customer care center, telephone banking and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.