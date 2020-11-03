Wayfair (W) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $272.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $349.08 and a one-year low of $21.70. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 2.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.