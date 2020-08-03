Wayfair (W) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Hold rating to Wayfair (W) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $266.09, close to its 52-week high of $267.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $190.19 average price target, representing a -27.0% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $200 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.