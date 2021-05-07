Wayfair (W) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair (W) yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 76.4% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Tempur Sealy, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $355.53 average price target, implying a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $395.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and net profit of $23.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $330 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company which engages in selling furniture and home decor goods worldwide. The company sells its products through wayfair.com and four other branded websites, namely – AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold.