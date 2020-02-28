Wayfair (W) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Wayfair (NYSE: W) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.42, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $101.82 average price target, implying a 91.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.