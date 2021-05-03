Wayfair (W) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W) today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $295.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 79.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $343.28 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $369.00 and a one-year low of $119.70. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 1.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company which engages in selling furniture and home decor goods worldwide. The company sells its products through wayfair.com and four other branded websites, namely – AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold.