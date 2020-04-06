Wayfair (W) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $74.10 average price target, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.53 billion and GAAP net loss of $330 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.