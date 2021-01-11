Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wave Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75.

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $504.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.