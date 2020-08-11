Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.43, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

Based on Wave Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.16 million and GAAP net loss of $47.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.2 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.