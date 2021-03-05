Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Wave Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.45 million and GAAP net loss of $33.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.73 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.