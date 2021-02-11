Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies (WTS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.36, close to its 52-week high of $131.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

Watts Water Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $125.00.

Watts Water Technologies’ market cap is currently $4.32B and has a P/E ratio of 37.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Elie Melhem, the President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of WTS sold 5,922 shares for a total of $672,824.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in North Andover, MA.