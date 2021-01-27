Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies (WTS) on March 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.60, close to its 52-week high of $131.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Watts Water Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $125.00, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Boenning & Scattergood also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Watts Water Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and net profit of $32.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $395 million and had a net profit of $32.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Elie Melhem, the President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of WTS sold 5,922 shares for a total of $672,824.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in North Andover, MA.