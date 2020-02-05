Waters (WAT) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Sell rating on Waters (WAT) yesterday and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waters is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $206.50, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Waters’ market cap is currently $14.12B and has a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 123.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAT in relation to earlier this year.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments.